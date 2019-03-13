NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Officials are on scene of a shooting investigation at the Exxon gas station on Shelby Avenue near Nissan Stadium.
Police tell News4 a Lyft/Uber driver was filling up his gas tank just after 7 p.m. Wednesday when an SUV pulled up beside him.
According to Captain Keith Stephens, the passenger in the SUV approached the victim with a semi-automatic handgun and demanded his keys. The victim reportedly refused and tried to close his door.
Police say the suspect pulled the door open and shot the man once in his stomach. The victim is in serious condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Investigators tell News4 the suspect jumped back into the SUV with another person and took off.
Several people were at the gas station when the shot was fired. Police also say there is surveillance video of the incident.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
