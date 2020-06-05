MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning at a gas station in Madison.
Police said one person was shot at a gas station located on Gallatin Pike near Neelys Bend Road and are still investigating.
News4 has a crew on the scene Working4You to get more information in this developing story.
Follow News4 for the latest updates to this developing story.
