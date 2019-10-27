NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting at JC Napier Homes.
Police say officers responded to the 900 block of 1st Ave. South and found a victim shot multiple times in the back. The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is in critical but stable condition.
Police are still searching for a suspect and no description on the suspect was given.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
