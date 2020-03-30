BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - An investigation is underway after a male victim was found shot while inside an apartment in Brentwood Sunday night.
Metro Police says there was a witness inside the Brentwood Station Apartment on McMurray Drive with the victim before the shooting. The witness told police he and the victim were in a back bedroom when the victim went to go outside for a few minutes. He reportedly heard a gunshot along with the victim yelling for him.
The witness then found the victim in the living room shot twice in the back. Police say the living room was in disarray.
The witness took the victim to the hospital where he is in critical condition, but with non-life threatening injuries.
An investigation is ongoing.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
