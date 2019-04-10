MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - MTSU Police said it is investigating a reported sexual assault on campus.
The university sent out an alert notifying students on Tuesday.
Police said the assault happened early Monday morning near the Rutherford Boulevard parking lot.
The alleged victim is not a student at the school.
MTSU reminds students that university police offers safety escorts on campus around the clock.
To contact MTSU police, call 615-898-2424.
