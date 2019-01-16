MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Police say several cars were broken into at an apartment complex in Madison on Wednesday morning.
According to police, anywhere between 17 to 21 cars were burglarized at the Breckenridge Apartments at 1412 Nesbitt Lane.
Investigators do not have a final number yet as they work to confirm with residents that their vehicles were broken into.
Police are still working to identify the suspect.
