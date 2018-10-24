ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a robbery that was reported late Tuesday night.
Two teens are now in custody after a robbery at a home on Cane Ridge Road in Antioch.
The suspects got out of a white Charger and stole the victim's grey 2013 Prius.
At least one of the suspects had a handgun.
Police spotted both cars near 3939 Apache Trail.
They chased the charger, catching one of the suspects, then later caught the other alleged suspect inside the grey Prius.
This happened just three miles from the Cane Ridge home.
No one was hurt in the incident.
