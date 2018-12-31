MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a carjacking outside a theater on Sunday evening, according to a news release.
Mount Juliet Police said five teens ordered an 18-year-old man to hand over his keys and wallet while one pointed an AR15-style rifle at him outside the Providence 14 theater around 5:25 p.m.
Detectives determined the five teens, traveling in a gray Infiniti SUV, took the victim’s 2018 hunter green Dodge Charger.
Metro Police found the Dodge Charger in Nashville on Monday morning on the ramp from northbound I-65 onto Rosa Parks Boulevard.
As the victim exited his car, the suspects quickly approached in the SUV and three Hispanic male teens exited the vehicle. One of the teens was armed with a rifle and pointed it at the victim while they ordered him to hand over his keys and wallet.
After the robbery, the suspects fled the area in both cars.
Police believe the suspects spotted the car and waited in the parking lot until the victim exited the car.
No one was injured in the incident.
The suspects’ vehicle is likely a gray Infiniti QX60 or similar SUV.
