NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are looking for the man who robbed a west Nashville gas station.
The robbery happened just after midnight Thursday at the Shell convenience store on Alabama Avenue near Charlotte Avenue.
According to police, a man armed with a gun demanded money from the clerk.
The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, a red bandanna and white and green shoes.
The suspect got away before police arrived. Stay with News4 for updates.
