MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a robbery at US Bank on Pleasant Grove Road on Tuesday afternoon.
Mount Juliet Police said the suspect entered the bank around 1 p.m. and passed a note, claimed he had a gun and demanded cash.
He left the area on foot.
If you have information about the robbery, contact Mount Juliet Police.
A bank robbery occurred at US Bank on Pleasant Grove Road 25 minutes ago. This man passed a note, claimed he had a gun, and demanded cash. He left the area on foot. pic.twitter.com/fgQ4nzOlwZ— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) January 8, 2019
