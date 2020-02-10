MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -- Law enforcement is investigating a reported robbery and shooting at a tobacco and beer store on Halls Hill Pike Monday afternoon.
Police say the clerk was taken by emergency services to an area hospital for treatment, and the incident is currently under investigation.
A witness tells News4 that the robbery happened at approximately 1:00PM, and the suspect is still being sought by police.
This is a developing story, News4 has a crew on location and will provide updates as information becomes available.
MPD Detectives are investigating the robbery/shooting of a clerk at a tobacco and beer store on Halls Hill Pike Monday afternoon. The victim was taken to TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center. His condition is not known at this time. The incident is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/HscmnblkdU— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) February 10, 2020
