NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a possible shots fired call on Interstate 24 near Bell Road on Friday morning.
Police said no one was seriously injured in the incident shortly before 5 a.m.
A car was found that had two bullet holes in the driver’s side of the car.
A tow truck removed the car from the scene.
