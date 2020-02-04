NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Metro Police were called to a lot on on Sharpe Avenue where a house collapsed in October, to investigate the report of a body possibly being found at that location.
The house was being renovated without permits when it collapsed.
Metro police are at the property at 1022 Sharpe Ave. in East Nashville after receiving the report Tuesday afternoon.
Police tell us they found a man who was dead in the neighborhood, and not directly on the property or associated with the collapse.
The officer on scene says neighbors shouldn’t have concerns, and the state Medical Examiner was on scene, and took the body away to figure out cause of death.
Information is limited at this time, but News4 has a crew on the way, and will provide updates as information becomes available.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
