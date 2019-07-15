CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a shooting on Providence Boulevard in Clarksville. 

Around 2:30 p.m. officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Providence Boulevard where a man that may have been shot was seen running.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20's suffering from several gunshot wounds near the intersection of E and Oak Street. Police also found several shell casings at the scene.  

A white Ford F-150 was spotted fleeing the scene with several occupants inside. The victim was transported to a Nashville hospital. 

Police are trying to identify the owner of the Ford F-150 and are looking for anyone with information on the incident. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Koski at 931-648-0656 ext. 5286, Tipsline at 931-645-8477,  or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

