CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a shooting on Providence Boulevard in Clarksville.
Around 2:30 p.m. officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Providence Boulevard where a man that may have been shot was seen running.
When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20's suffering from several gunshot wounds near the intersection of E and Oak Street. Police also found several shell casings at the scene.
A white Ford F-150 was spotted fleeing the scene with several occupants inside. The victim was transported to a Nashville hospital.
Police are trying to identify the owner of the Ford F-150 and are looking for anyone with information on the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Koski at 931-648-0656 ext. 5286, Tipsline at 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.