The Sumner County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the State Medical Examiner's office, is investigating possible human skeletal remains found in Bethpage, Tennessee.
The Sheriff's Office was notified around noon Monday about the remains. Detectives contacted the State Medical Examiner's Office to help in the recovery efforts.
The remains were found in a thickly wooded area near Bryant Perry Road, according to police.
Anyone with information about the remains is encouraged to contact Major Tim Bailey with the Criminal Investigation Division at 615-442-1834.
