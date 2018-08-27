NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are working to determine if a driver was intoxicated when he crashed outside a south Nashville home.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the driver lost control and then rolled into a yard on Tusculum Road off Nolensville Pike.
The driver reportedly hit several trees and took down a power line.
No one was injured in the crash.
The road was temporarily closed while crews cleaned up the scene.
