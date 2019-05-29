SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - One person was shot overnight near the intersection of Main Street and 19th Avenue in Springfield.
According to our news partners at Smokey Barn News, the incident happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday. The victim was taken to NorthCrest Medical Center in Springfield in preparation for Lifeflight to another area hospital.
Details about a possible suspect were not immediately given. This is a developing story.
