Police have detained at least two people after a shooting victim was dropped off at a Nashville hospital overnight.
The shooting victim, who was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, is expected to survive, according to police.
News4 watched as officers took two people into custody for questioning from a car on 21st Avenue.
It's not clear where the shooting happened.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.