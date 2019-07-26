NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are on the scene investigating an overnight robbery of the Twice Daily store on 8th Avenue South.

According to investigators, a man came in around 1:15 a.m. Friday and told the clerk he had a gun and would take what he wanted. Though he threatened the clerk with a gun, officers say the gun was never shown.

The man reportedly got away with at least seven cartons of cigarettes andaround $200 cash. The suspect was described as a black male, wearing a light-colored shirt, black cargo pants, a white hat, and wearing a black backpack.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for the latest.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team! A graduate of the University of South Carolina-Aiken, Joey joined WSMV in September 2018. He's happy to be Working 4 You!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.