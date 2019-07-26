NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are on the scene investigating an overnight robbery of the Twice Daily store on 8th Avenue South.
According to investigators, a man came in around 1:15 a.m. Friday and told the clerk he had a gun and would take what he wanted. Though he threatened the clerk with a gun, officers say the gun was never shown.
The man reportedly got away with at least seven cartons of cigarettes andaround $200 cash. The suspect was described as a black male, wearing a light-colored shirt, black cargo pants, a white hat, and wearing a black backpack.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for the latest.
