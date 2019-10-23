CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One man is dead after a fight on College Street overnight led to a shooting.
According to Clarksville Police, officers initially responded to the fight in progress just before midnight on the 900 block of College Street. When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound and unresponsive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are processing the scene and are following leads in the case, but no arrests have been made or warrants issued. It is believed the victim and the suspect knew each other.
If you have any information that may aid investigators, you're asked to contact Clarksville Police Department at 931-645-8477, ext. 5295, Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.