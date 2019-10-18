North Nashville shooting 25th Ave North

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting in North Nashville.

Police say officers responded to the 2500 block of 25th Ave. North. They found a 16-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The 16-year-old has non life-threatening injuries.

When officers arrived, they were made aware that a 24-year-old man was also shot in the stomach. The 24-year-old was at General Hospital before being transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries. 

Police believe both shootings are related, although the specific circumstance surrounding both shootings are unknown. 

The investigation is ongoing.

