NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting in North Nashville.
Police say officers responded to the 2500 block of 25th Ave. North. They found a 16-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The 16-year-old has non life-threatening injuries.
When officers arrived, they were made aware that a 24-year-old man was also shot in the stomach. The 24-year-old was at General Hospital before being transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.
Police believe both shootings are related, although the specific circumstance surrounding both shootings are unknown.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
