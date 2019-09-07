HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating an apparent murder suicide in Hermitage.
According to police, three people were found dead at a home in the 3000 block of Dockside Drive. It happened right around 7 p.m. Saturday.
Police say two of the people killed were husband and wife and the third person was a male relative.
Police say the husband shot the male relative and his wife before turning the gun on himself.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.