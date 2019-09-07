Hermitage Murder Suicide 9-7-19

HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating an apparent murder suicide in Hermitage.

According to police, three people were found dead at a home in the 3000 block of Dockside Drive. It happened right around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Police say two of the people killed were husband and wife and the third person was a male relative. 

Police say the husband shot the male relative and his wife before turning the gun on himself. 

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates. 

