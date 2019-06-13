NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Several gas stations across Davidson County were once again targets of overnight robberies, and Metro Police believes they are connected to previous robberies of gas stations.
According to Metro Police, the first robbery occurred at the Mapco Express on 1191 Murfreesboro Road. Two suspects entered the store, each armed with a semi-automatic handgun. One suspect got the employee to open the cash register while the other grabbed several cartons of cigarettes. The suspects then fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan driven by a third suspect.
In the second robbery, officers responded to a Shell gas station at 1330 Vultee Blvd. around 12:30 a.m. The clerk reported two suspects entered the store armed with handguns.
One of the suspects is described as a black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds with a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and armed with a black handgun. The second suspect is described as a black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, around 180 pounds with a green hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, armed with a black handgun. Both suspects had their faces covered and both were wearing gloves.
The suspects in this robbery demanded money and the clerk complied. They also took food items from the shelves before leaving the store. A third suspect was driving a black sedan the suspects got into, the tag on the vehicle was covered with black plastic. They were last seen traveling north on Briley Parkway towards I-40.
A third robbery occurred at the Mapco on 629 Old Hickory Blvd. in West Nashville. It was here that investigators say two suspects armed with handguns pointed their guns at an employee, who opened the cash register for them.
The suspects took the entire cash drawer which contained a small amount of cash. They got into a dark-colored car (possibly a blue Acura) and fled towards I-40 eastbound. Surveillance video showed the vehicle was parked on the side before they entered.
In this robbery, one of the suspects was described as a black male, 6 feet tall, around 200 pounds, wearing all black clothing, a black mask, black gloves, and carrying a black handgun. The second suspect is 6 feet tall, around 180 pounds, with black pants, green hoodie, black mask, black gloves, and an unknown colored handgun.
Investigators say the Berry Hill Police Department were investigating a possible fourth robbery in that area.
Mapco released a statement Thursday morning regarding the robberies which also included a third Mapco robbery on 2616 Franklin Road. You can read that statement below:
Last night, three of our stores in Nashville were the targets in a series of robberies in the area – one at 629 Old Hickory Blvd., one at 1191 Murfreesboro Road, and one at 2616 Franklin Road. No guests or team members were injured, the stores have resumed normal operations, and we are working with law enforcement to identify the perpetrators. Safety in our stores is our priority and we have strong protocols in place, including keeping only minimal amount of cash on hand at the stores overnight. We appreciate the quick response and support of our local Police Department, and we are working to establish strong relationships with them in order to curtail these events.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.