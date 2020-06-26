NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting that ended with one man being taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg.
Police tells News4 they are investigating a shooting reported at the Somatel Nashville Airport motel at 420 Metroplex Drive near Antioch.
Officers arriving to the scene found eight shell casings in the motel parking lot, two uninvolved cars damaged by the gunfire and damage to the building.
Detectives reviewed surveillance video at the scene and are currently investigating the shooting.
At this time no confirmed arrests have been made. The person shot is expected to be OK.
News4 is following this ongoing shooting investigation to gather the latest information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.