ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV)- Police are looking for a man who robbed a Mapco at gunpoint.
According to police, around 1:51a.m., a white man in a grey hoodie entered the 765 Bell Rd. Mapco and pointed a gun at the store clerk.
Police say the suspect demanded all the money in the cash register.
The store clerk says the robber fled toward Murfreesboro Road in what could have been a brown Buick.
This investigation is ongoing.
