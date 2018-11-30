The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a homicide after a body was found behind a church Friday afternoon.
Police say the body was found behind Full Gospel TN Church on Lafayette Road around 2:45 p.m.
A deceased male was found on scene. Police have not yet identified the victim.
There were no obvious signs of foul play, according to police, but the death is being investigated as a homicide.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
