Police are on scene at the Wells Fargo bank near Green Hills mall investigating a bank robbery.
Officials told News4 that the call for the robbery came in just before 4:00 p.m. Friday.
It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured ruing the robbery, or if a weapon was involved.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
