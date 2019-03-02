HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police are investigating after a drive-by shooting on Friday afternoon on Volunteer Drive.
According to investigators, the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. and no injuries were reported in the shooting.
The shooter, identified as 31-year-old Austin Ellis, was taken into custody overnight after investigators executed a high-risk search warrant at his home on the 200 block of Old Shackle Island Road. While there, investigators found numerous firearms and various drugs packaged for resale.
Ellis has been charged with reckless endangerment, five counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of heroin for resale, possession of crystal methamphetamine for resale, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ellis is being held in the Sumner County Jail and is scheduled to be in court on March 27 at 9 a.m.
If you have any information that may help investigators with this case, you're asked to contact the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 573-5400. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword TIPHPD.
