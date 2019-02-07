Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Thursday in north Nashville.
Police were called to a home around 3 p.m. on Torbett Street after a man found his roommate shot inside the home.
The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.
