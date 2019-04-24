NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are at the scene of a fatal crash near the intersection of Highway 70 and Newsom Station Road in Bellevue.
Police said the crash involved a motorcycle and pickup truck.
Detours are being established around the crash scene.
Fatal crash involving a motorcycle & pickup truck now being worked near the intersection of Highway 70 & Newsom Station Rd in Bellevue. Detours established.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 24, 2019
