Fatal crash on Highway 70 - 4/24/19

Police are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 70 near the Newsom Station Road intersection. (WSMV)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are at the scene of a fatal crash near the intersection of Highway 70 and Newsom Station Road in Bellevue.

Police said the crash involved a motorcycle and pickup truck.

Detours are being established around the crash scene.

