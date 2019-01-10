Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday evening on Saturn Parkway in Spring Hill.
Lt. Justin Whitwell with the Spring Hill Police department said a pedestrian was killed after he was struck by a vehicle.
There is no additional info on the victim besides the fact that it was a male.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
