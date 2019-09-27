NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting where two men were shot on Dickerson Pike in East Nashville.
Police say the shooting happened in the 2500 block of Dickerson Pike. Three men got into a verbal argument and one of them pulled out a gun and started shooting.
One victim was shot multiple times while the other victim was shot once. The shooter then got into a white Dodge Charger and left the scene.
The victims suffered non life-threatening injuries.
Police are trying to determine what caused the altercation, as well as the relationship between the shooter and the victims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.