NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A drive-by shooting at a North Nashville market early Tuesday morning is currently under investigation by Metro Police.
Surveillance video showed a white car driving by Paul's Market on Jefferson Avenue and someone inside the vehicle firing several shots into the parking lot of the store just after 12:30 a.m..
About eight people were inside the store at the time of the shooting, according to an employee. It is unknown whether anyone was injured at this time.
The store's front door was shattered by bullets.
Metro Police are currently investigating this scene. News4 is working to gather the latest information.
