RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Rutherford County man was found dead Wednesday night at his home on Walnut Grove Road.
Investigators are calling this case a homicide.
According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, the victim has been identified as 68-year-old Terry Wayne Barber.
News4 spoke with several of his friends on Thursday who were stunned to learn about his death.
Many knew Barber because he sold SEC memorabilia. They also played alongside him during coed softball games.
Others said he was well known in the umpiring community. His friends told News4 if you were from Rutherford County, you knew Terry Barber.
"He was harmless. He was the least likely to offend and most likely to be your friend after a short period of time," John Drake, a friend said.
“The biggest thing for me was that it didn’t matter what kind of day he was having. He would always stop and ask how you’re doing. He always asked how my parents were doing," Malinda Perdzock, another friend said.
Anyone with information on Barber's death is asked to leave a message for Detective Steve Brown at 615-904-3052, Detective Ryan Huggins at 615-904-3032 or dispatch at 615-898-7770.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.