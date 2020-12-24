NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Elm Hill Pike.
Police found 46-year-old Brian Minter dead in an apartment on Elm Hill Pike at the intersection of I-40 and Briley Parkway.
Minter's roommate said he found him when she returned to the apartment early Wednesday morning.
Neighbors told police they heard gunfire around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
At this time no suspects have been arrested.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
