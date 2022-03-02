Shooting claims woman's life in Edgehill

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Edgehill neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

According to police, one woman was found shot in the head inside of her apartment on 12th Avenue South in Nashville.

Police said a very young child was present at the time of the shooting.  The child has been taken to the hospital. 

Homicide detectives are looking at surveillance video to determine who was present in the apartment and piece together the circumstances leading up to the woman’s death.

Edgehill shooting

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.