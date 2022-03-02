NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Edgehill neighborhood on Wednesday morning.
According to police, one woman was found shot in the head inside of her apartment on 12th Avenue South in Nashville.
Police said a very young child was present at the time of the shooting. The child has been taken to the hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking at surveillance video to determine who was present in the apartment and piece together the circumstances leading up to the woman’s death.
