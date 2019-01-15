ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Cheatham County.
The male victim was found by police inside a home in the 1000 block of Bryant Road in Ashland City just after 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Three people, including the victim, were inside the home at the time of the shooting.
The two witnesses are being questioned by the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office and the TBI.
Authorities said they do not believe anyone else was involved and that there is not a danger to the public.
The victim's name is not being released at this time. Police said he was shot multiple times.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
