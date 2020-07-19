TULLAHOMA, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed in a shooting at a Tullahoma apartment complex Saturday night.
Police say at around 8:12 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Ada Ferrell Apartment complex after 911 received several calls regarding shots being fired in the complex. When officers arrived, they found a victim in the parking lot who had been shot.
As officers rendered aid to the victim, other officers noticed a man in the vicinity who was armed; he was immediately detained and was identified as 62-year-old Norman Paul Adams, Jr.
During the investigation, officers determined Adams, Jr. was the one who shot the victim. He is being charged with first degree murder after police were made aware the victim died from his injuries.
Police are also investigating another altercation that happened at the apartment complex in which a woman was injured.
The investigation is still ongoing.
