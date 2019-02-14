DICKSON, TN (WSMV) - A woman was killed in a house fire in Dickson County on Wednesday night.
A passerby noticed the fire along Highway 70 West and called firefighters around 8:30 p.m.
The Tennessee City Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.
The victim's body was found near the front door of the home. Authorities have not released her name at this time.
Detectives are investigating the cause of the fire.
Officials will be performing an autopsy on the victim's body.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
