NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left on person dead on Dickerson Pike in East Nashville.

Police say a grey Nissan was making a left turn out of a business on Dickerson Pike and turned into the path of a blue sedan that was traveling southbound on Dickerson Pike. The cars collided which caused the sedan to travel across the rest of the lanes on Dickerson Pike before hitting a pole on the northbound side of Dickerson Pike. 

The passenger in the blue sedan was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and was pronounced dead. Officers are trying to determine if the driver of the blue sedan was driving under the influence. 

Police found the driver of the Nissan a short time later. The investigation is ongoing.

