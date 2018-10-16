NASHVILLE (WSMV) - At least one person was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 24 overnight.
The crash happened near the exit for Old Hickory Boulevard in Whites Creek just after 2:15 a.m. Tuesday.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a silver Infinity G37 sedan rear-ended a semi that was parked on the shoulder. The driver of the Infinity died at the scene.
The truck driver was reportedly asleep in semi when the wreck happened.
I-24 West was shut down for several hours but finally reopened just before 5:30 a.m.
