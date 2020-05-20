NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person is dead after a car crash near Brentwood Tuesday night.
Metro Police say they responded to the crash on Holt Road and found a male driver with critical injuries.
An investigation showed that the driver left the road for unknown reasons before the wreck.
Officials say the driver died from his injuries while being taken to the hospital.
