ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are on the scene of a deadly pedestrian crash on Hamilton Church Road in Antioch.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. When investigators arrived on the scene, they found a woman dead in a ditch that was struck and killed by a man in a silver minivan. A second female that was with the victim ran from the scene.

Investigators are not sure where the woman was walking and it is currently unknown if the driver was distracted.

According to investigators on scene, lanes of Hamilton Church Road and Murfreesboro Pike are currently blocked and will be closed for some time. It was just a little over one mile away from an earlier officer-involved hit-and-run crash on Hamilton Church Road.

It is currently unclear if any charges will be filed.

