NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Multiple lanes are closed on I-65 South while authorities investigate a crash in Nashville Monday morning.
Police say a pickup truck hit a parked semi on the right shoulder of the interstate at Exit 78B: SR-255/Harding Place around 12:30 AM.
The driver of the pickup had to be extricated out of his vehicle and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Officials tell us he sustained life threatening injuries.
Stay tuned to News4 for updates on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.