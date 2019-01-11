SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating three vehicle break-ins at the Springfield YMCA on Tuesday night.
Springfield Police said officers were dispatched to the YMCA at 7:40 p.m. in connection with the break-ins.
Police said in all three cases the thieves took purses, cash and credit cards from vehicles.
The suspects are believed to be driving a newer model white Ford or Chrysler Town and Country rental car with Missouri license plates.
Police have contacted Missouri officials to obtain the name associated with the vehicle.
If you have information about the break-ins, contact Springfield Police Detective Charles Consiglio at 615-384-8422, ext. 236.
