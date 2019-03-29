BELLEVUE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating after three businesses in west Nashville were broken into overnight.
Two of the stores that were impacted are in the same building off Old Hickory Boulevard on Belle Forest Circle.
An employee at Capital Coffee Co. told News4 that the burglar stole petty cash. The shop remains closed for now. The coffee shop was also broken into a year ago, according to the employee.
Roma Pizza & Pasta, which is a couple doors down, was also broken into.
According to police, Star Bagel Cafe on Murphy Road in Sylvan Park was also broken into overnight. It's unclear if all of the incidents are related.
According to police, statistics show that break-ins are down in the West Precinct, which is why customers and managers of the businesses say they were surprised by this crime spree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.