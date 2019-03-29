BELLEVUE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating after two businesses in Bellevue were broken into overnight.
The stores are located in the same building off Old Hickory Boulevard on Belle Forest Circle.
An employee at Capital Coffee Co. told News4 that the burglar stole petty cash. The shop remains closed. The coffee shop was also broken into a year ago, according to the employee.
Roma Pizza and Pasta was also broken into overnight.
