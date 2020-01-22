NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating an overnight break-in of a liquor store in West Nashville.
According to investigators, the incident happened at Wendell Smith's Liquor Store on the 5300 block of Charlotte Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Officers found the glass door broken outside of the store.
At this time, there is no information about a possible suspect or if anything was stolen from the store in the break-in.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
