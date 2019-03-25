NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are investigating a break-in at a clothing store in south Nashville.
The burglary happened at VIP Clothing and Footwear in the 4000 block of Nolensville Pike.
Officers said the thief used a crate to pile up thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise.
It's unclear if police have identified a suspect at this time.
