NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are investigating a break-in at a gym in the Gulch area of downtown Nashville.
The intruder reportedly broke the glass at Barry's Bootcamp in the 300 block of 11th Avenue South.
A News4 photojournalist spotted officers at the scene around 5:30 a.m. Monday.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
